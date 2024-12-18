Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 pedestrians

A tip to Crime Stoppers led to an arrest in the investigation into a double-fatal hit-and-run in Arlington on Sunday.

According to Arlington police, two people walking on the sidewalk along East Lamar Boulevard near Corporate Drive were killed when the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu left the roadway, struck them from behind, and kept going.

The man and woman died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Exmainer's Office identified the man as 22-year-old Jahlil Royale Kirkland. The identity of the 23-year-old woman Kirkland was walking with has not yet been released.

Investigators said on the night of the hit-and-run, someone reported to Crime Stoppers seeing a Malibu with heavy damage to the front end parked outside a bar on the 300 block of Great Southwest Parkway in Grand Prairie. The tipster included images of the car and the license tag number.

Arlington police identified the owner of the vehicle as 33-year-old Nathan Vaughan and used traffic and Flock cameras to track the Malibu's movements on the night of the crash, which police said were consistent with the time of the collision.

Vaughan was located at a home in Grand Prairie on Tuesday, along with the Malibu. Police said he admitted to driving the car and thought he'd hit a light pole. Investigators said Vaughan left a bar on Lamar and was traveling to the bar on Great Southwest Parkway when the collision occurred.

Vaughan was arrested on unrelated outstanding misdemeanor warrants for failing to maintain financial responsibility and for displaying expired licensed tags. Two new charges of collision involving death were added later. He's being held in the Arlington City Jail, and bond amounts for the new charges have not been set.

It's unclear if Vaughan has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Tarrant County Crime Stoppers issues rewards for tips leading to arrests and indictments in many open investigations. Tipsters can call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 877-373-TIPS in Dallas County to reach North Texas Crime Stoppers.