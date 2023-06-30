Arlington apartment fire injures three firefighters, displaces dozens of residents

An Arlington fire early Friday evening injured three firefighters and displaced more than 30 residents.

The fire at the Verdanahs at Cliffside apartments in Arlington was reported just before 6 p.m. Friday, Arlington deputy chief Jon Padilla said.

When units arrived, Padilla said there was heavy smoke showing on the second floor of a building. The fire was controlled within 40 minutes, during which three firefighters sustained minor injuries.

All three firefighters were transported to the hospital in stable condition, Padilla said. He was unable to elaborate on how the firefighters were injured.

The fire was considered a two-alarm fire, Padilla said. Two ladder trucks, three engines, two chief officers, and medical supervisors were on the scene. Padilla said measures were taken to ensure crews on the scene were safe as they worked in high temperatures.

The fire impacted 24 apartment units and 38 residents.

Joseph Henry's apartment unit sustained some damage. Henry said he was home when he heard the fire alarm. He said he noticed smoke from the chimney next door before he and his roommates grabbed what they could and left.

"Once we got out, that's when the flames started coming out of the roof right up on the top. We could feel it from further back. The heat was just radiating off the building," Henry said.

The American Red Cross was also on the scene Friday. According to Padilla, the complex's clubhouse was opened as a cooling station for residents.