All passengers are OK after two aircraft emergency landings on Saturday at the Arlington Municipal Airport, according to the airport's fire department.

First responders were en route to the first emergency, a plane experiencing engine trouble while in the air that landed safely when a second in-air emergency was reported at about 2:45 p.m.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The second aircraft, a fixed-wing single-engine CESSNA 210C transporting three people, reported that its landing gear would not deploy.

Arlington fire said after circling the airport to burn excess fuel, the pilot performed a "very smooth and uneventful" belly landing, defined as a landing without the proper gear lowered.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

City firefighters, EMS, police officers and airport employees were called to assist in the emergency. Arlington fire said the underside of the aircraft was sprayed with water once it came to a stop as a precautionary measure.

Authorities said no injuries were reported in either incident. Additional information for the first emergency was not released.

The airport was closed several hours after the incident while the National Transportation Safety Board conducted a routine investigation.