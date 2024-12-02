Arlington unveiled the city's first ability-inclusive playground during the Meadowbrook Centennial Celebration at Meadowbrook Park on Nov. 16.

According to city officials, a $500,000 grant from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation made the new kid's attraction possible.

Arlington said the playground is designed for children of all abilities and marks a major milestone in the city's efforts to create more accessible spaces for its residents.

“This is a totally inclusive playground, and that’s our objective here in Arlington, to make this a home for everybody,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “This park really helps move us in the right direction.”

The playground features several play elements designed for children in wheelchairs, including a spinning ride, merry-go-round, swing set, and zip line. Rubber surfacing is placed throughout the park for smoother wheelchair mobility.

City officials said sensory and emotional spaces were added for children to relax in a safe and calming environment.

“I like how big it is for different age groups. There’s climbing, and there’s even something for special needs children. I like that they have that option for them.” Share Lyly Hguyen, a mother attending the event with her child.

The celebration included the reveal of a bronze deer sculpture titled "A Change in Direction" by artist Darrell Davis. It is the eighth sculpture in the sculpture garden, and was provided by the Arlington Sculpture Garden Foundation.

The city said the sculpture represents a new path toward a more inclusive Arlington.

The free event also featured live performances, carnival rides and face painting.