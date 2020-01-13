Arkansas Couple Driving to McKinney Killed After Crash

An Arkansas couple who were traveling to McKinney were found dead after their SUV crashed into a culvert in Sherman, police say.

KTEN-TV reports Evan Nuessner was found dead Saturday morning inside a gray Ford Edge recovered from a culvert along the U.S. 75 service road in central Sherman.

His wife, Sarah Nuessner, was initially reported missing but was found the next day in a creek downstream from where the crash occurred, Sherman police wrote in a Facebook post.

The couple was reportedly traveling to McKinney from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Investigators did not say what may have caused the crash.

No additional information was made available.