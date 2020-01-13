Sherman

Arkansas Couple Driving to McKinney Killed After Crash

An Arkansas couple traveling to McKinney were killed after a crash in Sherman Saturday morning, police say.
KTEN

An Arkansas couple who were traveling to McKinney were found dead after their SUV crashed into a culvert in Sherman, police say.

KTEN-TV reports Evan Nuessner was found dead Saturday morning inside a gray Ford Edge recovered from a culvert along the U.S. 75 service road in central Sherman.

His wife, Sarah Nuessner, was initially reported missing but was found the next day in a creek downstream from where the crash occurred, Sherman police wrote in a Facebook post.

The couple was reportedly traveling to McKinney from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Investigators did not say what may have caused the crash.

No additional information was made available.

This morning, search crews located the body of the missing woman from yesterday’s crash in Post Oak Creek several miles...

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Sunday, January 12, 2020

