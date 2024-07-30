Lead pastor of North Texas church steps down over alleged ‘inappropriate, hurtful actions'

Josiah Anthony, the lead pastor at Cross Timbers Church in Argyle, has resigned due to allegations of "inappropriate and hurtful actions."

NBC 5 obtained a letter from Cross Timbers Church, sent to its congregation following the pastor's announcement of stepping down.

In the letter, church officials said the elder board recently became aware of events and circumstances involving Anthony over the past few years.

"Josiah’s been in a prolonged and sustained season of struggle with his emotional and mental health, which has been very painful for him and those around him," the letter said.

"Throughout this struggle, some of Josiah’s decisions and actions were inappropriate and hurtful to current and former members of the CT family and staff. During this time, Josiah was not forthcoming and transparent with the staff and the elder board. Once all of this came to light over the last few weeks, it became evident that Josiah could not continue to serve as our Lead Pastor."

According to Cross Timbers Church, Anthony agreed with their decision and resigned, which has been accepted.

"We ask that you, the CT Family, pray for Josiah and his family and give them the space and privacy to heal," the church stated.

In 2014, Anthony started working at Cross Timbers church as a student pastor. Over the course of nine years, he advanced within the organization and eventually took on the position of Senior Pastor. His LinkedIn profile shows he has served in this role since March 2022.