Argyle Fire Chief Suspended Without Pay Following Arrest by FBI

The embattled chief of the Argyle Fire Department was suspended without pay Monday following his arrest on charges he stole firefighters’ retirement money and spent it at casinos, restaurants and personal credit cards.

Three board members of the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department made the decision after huddling less than 30 minutes behind closed doors.

The vote was unanimous.

Hohenberger was arrested by the FBI at the airport on a trip home from Las Vegas.

According to his indictment, he stole firefighter retirement money and spent it at casinos, restaurants -- and even a relative's business in Hawaii.

The longtime chief had been set to retire in January.

The case raises questions about oversight and how the fire district is run.

Firefighters, and even the chief, don't work for Emergency Services District Number 1, the governmental entity that collects taxes.

Instead, the ESD hires a private corporation known as Argyle Volunteer Fire Department.

Records from the Texas Secretary of State show Hohenberger himself helped form the company back in 2004.

"It's frustrating to me that there seems to be no oversight and no checks and balances, said attorney Eric Roberson, who is suing Hohenberger and the district on behalf of a fired firefighter.

Roberson said it's an unusual relationship that raises questions about conflicts of interest.

"I would bet that most of the people in Argyle had no idea that ESD Number 1 didn't have control over how Chief Hohenberger was spending the money,” Roberson said. “We need more transparency."

Records from the Denton County Tax Assessor show one of the district's three fire stations, on Copper Canyon Road, is owned by the company and not the ESD.

On their way out of the meeting, the fire department board members declined to answer our questions, citing advice from their attorney.

Hohenberger’s attorney has not returned a phone call or an email from NBC 5.

Hohenberger pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

He was released after spending one night in jail.