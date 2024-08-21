Argyle church faces leadership shake-up as third pastor resigns amid controversy

Only three days after Cross Timbers Church in Argyle lost its executive pastor and weeks after its lead pastor resigned due to concerns of miscommunication with women, another pastor who served for 24 years is stepping down from their position.

Brian Hackney and his wife, Jamie, submitted their resignation on Thursday, Aug. 15, and said their last day would be Saturday, Aug. 31, according to a letter from Cross Timbers Church obtained by NBC 5.

The nondenominational church's website mentioned that Hackey, who mainly focused on pastoral care, served on the leadership team and was a Worship Pastor for six years before becoming the Argyle Campus Pastor. Later, Hackney pursued a full-time career in one of the church's ministries, The Healing Place.

This announcement came a week after Byron Copeland told the congregation he would resign as Executive Pastor.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

In the letter to Cross Timbers Church members, officials said Brian and his wife, Jamie, played instrumental parts in helping the church build and grow when it was founded in January 2000.

"In recent months, Brian and Jamie have sensed their season as staff members was coming to a close, and have decided that now is the time to make their departure," the church wrote.

"Although there have been a series of transitions, we want you to know that our Elders and Leadership team have a renewed energy, and our staff has a forward-facing posture."

Cross Timbers Church said Brian and Jamie's last day serving on the staff will be Sunday, Aug. 25, and they welcome church members to visit.

Hackney and Copeland's resignations tail the departure of former senior pastor Josiah Anthony, who was asked to step down by church elders after being accused of "inappropriate and hurtful actions."

The church initially said that the former senior pastor's leave did not involve any physical, sexual acts, or illegal activities with children. However, a few days after Anthony stepped down, the church issued another letter detailing the circumstances that led to their decision to ask the pastor to leave his position.

Multiple women have come forward, alleging that Anthony, who started at Cross Timbers Church as a student pastor in 2014 and rose to the position of senior pastor, had sent them sexually explicit messages via text and on social media.

After Anthony's departure, the church appointed founder Toby Slough as interim lead pastor until a permanent replacement could be found.