Argument Over Inheritance Led to Fatal Shooting, Police Say

A Plano man fatally shot his sister and her boyfriend last month after an argument over their inheritance, arrest documents say.

Blake Ryan Richards, 29, is charged with capital murder and is being held in the Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Richards told investigators he and his sister got into an argument on Oct. 27 at the home they shared, and that he believed he hurt his sister, but that he doesn't remember what happened.

Richards was arrested outside a Wylie Target after talking on the phone with detectives who were following up on a tip that he'd killed his sister and her boyfriend.

In the arresting document, a man reportedly called the Richardson Police Department non-emergency line at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and said he and Richards were friends and that Richards told him he'd shot and killed his sister and her boyfriend at a home they shared with a mentally handicapped uncle.

The man told police that Richards' mother had recently died and that the siblings had been arguing over her inheritance. The man also told police that Richards had several guns and had threatened to kill himself.

Richardson police notified Plano police of the call and both went to the family's home on Mulvane Drive to perform a welfare check. Officers arrived to find the door partially open and shell casings from a rifle and pistol inside the home. The bodies of 29-year-old Brittany Rayne Richards, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Ross Linford Escalante were found inside the home. An empty pistol was located on the dining room table not far from both bodies, police said.

Richardson police called Blake Richards on his mobile phone and he told them he was at a Target store in Wylie, that he had an AR-15 rifle in his car and that he was going to tell his girlfriend goodbye.

Richards was located at the Target store and detained by police. According to the affidavit, officers found an AR-15 rifle in his car in plain view.

According to the arrest warrant, Richards told police during a subsequent interview that he got into an argument with his sister and thinks he hurt her but that he didn't remember what happened. Richards did not admit to shooting anyone.

Richards was arrested and charged with capital murder of multiple persons. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.