Argument between two men leads to murder-suicide in Dallas

A shooting left two men dead after an argument outside of a business in the city of Dallas Friday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of W. Mockingbird Lane around 2 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Dmarcus Lott and 43-year-old Roy Bell suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lott was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bell was taken to a local hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to police, Lott and Bell, who knew each other, got into an altercation in the parking lot of a business. Bell then fatally shot Lott and eventually turned the gun on himself.

The fatal shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Clark at 214-671-3685 or cody.clark@dallaspolice.gov.