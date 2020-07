An area in Dallas will be sprayed for West Nile virus after a mosquito pool has been confirmed positive with the virus.

The area that will be sprayed is generally bounded by the 2400 block of Neal Dr. 75211:

Anniels Drive on the north

Cliffdale Avenue on the west

Kessler Woods Trail on the east

Jefferson Boulevard on the south

The spraying will happen on Monday and Tuesday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.