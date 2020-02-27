Are Tiny Homes the Solution to the Housing Crisis?

With real estate prices rising and wages failing to keep pace, more people simply can’t afford rents or mortgages. That is especially true for Millennials, who often join the workforce burdened by more outstanding student loan debt than earlier generations, according to a Pew Research study.

That problem inspired the development of the country’s first tiny home neighborhood in the North Texas suburb of Lake Dallas.

More communities have since joined the trend, with tiny homes also being used to help people facing homelessness in cities including Seattle, Detroit and Austin.

So if tiny homes do so much good, why aren’t they everywhere? The roadblocks include zoning, permitting and also public perception.

LX storyteller Clark Fouraker explains in the video below.

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE to NBC LX on YouTube

Every story is local.

LX, or Local X stands for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities. LX is redefining local news, focusing on the story rather than the headlines. LX is passionate and engaged storytellers with a mission to inform and inspire. LX stories will focus on depth and context, the kind of stories that can make everyone feel connected and encouraged to shape the world around them.

Find LX: YouTube | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LX.com