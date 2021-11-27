DallasNews.com

Are Divided Texas Politics Killing School Bond Packages?

The successes or failures of individual propositions are typically district-specific, reflecting a community’s relationship with its local districts and leadership

By Corbett Smith | The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

When Texas voters went to ballot boxes earlier this month, they collectively did something that’s traditionally been rare in recent years: they said “No” to public schools.

Voters rejected more school bond proposals than they approved for the first time in over a decade.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Statewide, only 47% of 110 district-led propositions passed on the November ballot. Several North Texas districts -- including Fort Worth, Allen, Azle and White Settlement -- felt that sting of rejection for some or all of their asks.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comFort Worth ISDAllen ISD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us