Are Divided Texas Politics Killing School Bond Packages?

When Texas voters went to ballot boxes earlier this month, they collectively did something that’s traditionally been rare in recent years: they said “No” to public schools.

Voters rejected more school bond proposals than they approved for the first time in over a decade.

Statewide, only 47% of 110 district-led propositions passed on the November ballot. Several North Texas districts -- including Fort Worth, Allen, Azle and White Settlement -- felt that sting of rejection for some or all of their asks.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.