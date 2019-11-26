April the Giraffe’s Last Baby is Heading to an East Texas Zoo

The last offspring of April the Giraffe is heading to Texas from his birthplace in upstate New York.

Animal Adventure Park announced on its Facebook page that Azizi will be moved to East Texas Zoo & Gator Park in Grand Saline, Texas, by next spring.

More than 300,000 people watched Azizi's birth live on YouTube last March. April drew more than 232 million views on the site during a seven-week period in 2017 before she bore another calf, Tajiri.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 27 mins ago

#SomethingGood: 2020 Calendar to Benefit Dancers and Pets

Forest Hill 41 mins ago

Raw Video: Large Fire Burns Forest Hill House

April was retired from the park's breeding program in June.

The park in Harpursville, New York, says 9-foot-tall Azizi and another young male will be the Texas facility's first giraffes.

Copyright A
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us