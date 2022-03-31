KELLER

April Fools Day 2.62-Mile ‘Marathon' to Take Place in Keller on Friday

On April Fools' Day, join the fun and run a "marathon" in Keller for a good cause.

Instead of running a full 26.2-mile marathon, on Friday, April 1, runners in Keller can take part in the 5th annual Bear Creek Running Co. 2.62 mile April Fools' Marathon.

No training is needed to participate in the out-and-back run/walk along the the Bear Creek Greenbelt.

Registration costs $20, and all proceeds will go to the GOOD Running fund to support local running and recreation areas, event organizers said.

Each runner will get a ticket for an Athletic Brewing beverage and a JR BBQ pulled pork chopped beef slider.

According to the Bear Creek Running Company, the first 120 people to register will get a limited edition 2.62 marathon shirt.

The event will take place in Bear Creek Park, located at 400 Bear Creek Park Road in Keller.

For additional information about the race, click here.

