April 3 Marks 6 Years Since Tornado Outbreak of 2012

By Grant Johnston

Tuesday marks six years since the April 3 tornado outbreak of 2012. It was a warm and humid Tuesday afternoon when 17 tornadoes touched down across North Texas.

Two of those tornadoes were of EF3 strength in Kaufman County (one near Forney and another near Poetry).

Widespread damage occurred from the Kennedale/Arlington tornado, which was an EF2. It touched down early in the afternoon.

Almost simultaneously, another EF2 tornado developed in Dallas County. This tornado tore through a storage facility in Lancaster.

The video from Texas Sky Ranger showed tractor-trailers tossed into the air. This tornado stayed on the ground for seven miles, doing major damage along the way.

Areas that had tornadoes that day include: Joshua, Kennedale, Arlington, Lancaster, Dallas, Mesquite, Forney, Royse City, Rural Hunt County (6 miles south of Greenville), Sulphur Springs, Grand Prairie, Irving, Denton, Coppell and Poetry.

This date will long be remembered in Texas weather history. In all, 30 people were injured, but no lives were lost.

April is the month with the highest number of tornadoes in North Texas. Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

