Applications Open for New Mavs College Scholarship for HBCU Students

The Dallas Mavericks, in partnership with the United Negro College Fund(UNCF), announced in a Wednesday release the addition of five scholarships for HBCU students to their Mavs College Scholarship program.

Applications are open now through Aug. 31.

The Mavs College Scholarship was launched last year, selecting five North Texas recipients to receive a four-year scholarship and mentoring experience.

In 2022, the scholarship adds five new recipients, totaling 10 students overall with each receiving a one-year scholarship.

The Mavericks will select five North Texas students in need of financial assistance that are attending or planning to attend full-time an accredited HBCU.

The commitment from the Mavericks goes beyond a one-time scholarship, the team said. Scholarship recipients will receive ongoing mentoring from Mavs staff as well as opportunities for Mavs summer jobs, internships and other work.

To apply and view full details, visit mavs.com/scholarships.

The team said the program is part of the Mavs Take Action! plan "to encourage and empower Black youth in the community." They're looking to select students "who have demonstrated resilience and a commitment to service."

According to the Mavericks, the team "launched the Mavs Take Action! plan to address racial inequities and disparities, promote social justice and drive sustainable change in Dallas-Fort Worth. Standing strong in the belief that every voice matters and everybody belongs, the plan engages partners on more than 40 key initiatives across six systems including Education, Employment, Child Welfare, Criminal Justice, Public Policy and Healthcare."

To learn more about the Mavs Take Action! plan, click here.