Applications Open for Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival in Dallas

Applications are open for the Third Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival taking place June 8-17, 2023 in Dallas.

Pianists aged 13 to 17 can apply till January 10, 2023; 24 will be accepted as competitors in the internationally renowned event, and another 14 will be selected as non-competing festival participants.

All applicants must have been born on or after June 17, 2005, and before June 8, 2010.

Details and the application can be found here.

The first three competition rounds, as well as festival events, will be hosted on the campus of SMU, where participants will also reside throughout their time in Dallas.

For the final round, three pianists will perform full concertos with the renowned Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

The Junior Competition and Festival was "established in 2015 as another means for the Cliburn to use its standing and expertise to encourage tomorrow's great artists, to provide a valuable forum for them to express themselves, and to give them an entrance to the next step of their journeys," according to The Cliburn organization.