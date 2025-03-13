Applications open for 2025 NBC-Universal Local Impact Grants

There is $227,272 in unrestricted funds available to qualifying North Texas nonprofits through the NBC-Universal Local Impact Grant program.

"We didn't expect to get picked and we were," The Welman Project Executive Director Taylor Willis said. "It's a huge gift for us, and can be for you too!"

The Welman Project in Fort Worth was among last year's NBC-Universal Local Impact Grant recipients.

"It was $30,000," Willis said. "Huge amount for us!"

The Welman Project is a unique store that's like going on a treasure hunt. Teachers shop free.

"The Welman Projects is on a mission to fill a classroom, not a landfill," Willis explained. "We provide free supplies and support for teachers, and creative reuse for the whole community."

The NBC-Universal Local Impact Grant money helps keep the lights on at The Welman Project, and much more.

"That makes a huge difference for us so every dollar goes a long way," Willis said. "So with that $30,000, we have been able to distribute more than $270,000 worth of supplies to local classrooms, and that makes a huge impact to teachers and students."

"You know, say you've had a hard day, and I like to come here and just sort of get re-energized again," 2nd grade teacher Emily Trainer said. "So yeah, sometimes I have an idea when I come, and I'm looking for specific materials, and I always find them."

"Everything is 100% free for teachers," Willis said. "There's no limit on how much they can take."

That's why The Welman Project relies on donations, volunteers, and grants to keep the doors open.

If you have or know of a North Texas nonprofit that would like to apply for an NBC-Universal Local Impact Grant, the filing deadline is 6:59 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 11. For more information, click here.