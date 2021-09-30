Application Deadline Approaches for Free High-Speed Internet for Students

Thursday is the deadline for Texas students and their families to apply for free high-speed internet services.

Districts across Texas have a new program where Spectrum and AT&T will go to the homes of students in need and connect high-speed internet free of charge. Federal money will pay the bill.

So far, Dallas ISD has had 7,582 applicants.

“When we rolled out Operation Connectivity Phase One with the mobile hot spots, we had over 40,000 families that were connected that way throughout the last school year,” said Dallas ISD Chief Information Officer Jack Kelanic. “We do care about having our students connected at home all the time with a high quality, robust internet connection and that’s so exciting about this.”

The program is a temporary measure to get students through this school year while districts work to come up with more long-term plans to keep students connected to campus -- or in the case of some other disaster that keeps them out of the building.

More than 90% of districts are participating.

There are income restrictions for the program, but many districts said they would provide help even if students don't qualify and still need assistance getting connected.