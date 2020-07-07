Apple Stores Temporarily Closing in Texas Due to Spread of COVID-19

Several Apple stores across Texas are closing temporarily in response to the current COVID-19 conditions.
According to Apple, the company is taking this step with an abundance of caution as they continue to monitor the situation.
"We look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," Apple said.
Here are the Apple store locations closing in Texas
- Barton Creek
- Domain Northside
- La Cantera
- North Star
- Knox Street
- Northpark Center
- Galleria Dallas
- Ciello Vista Mall
- Southlake Town Square
- University Park Village