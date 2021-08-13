Appeals Court Denies Abbott's Challenge of Jenkins' Mask Mandate

An appeals court has ruled against Texas Governor Greg Abbott's request for an emergency stay in his fight to strike down the mask mandate enacted by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Today, the Court of Appeals ruled against @GovAbbott request for an emergency stay of Judge Tonya Parker’s order earlier this week. We should all be together;Team Human v Virus. I’ll keep following the doctor’s advise and work with anyone to beat #COVID19 https://t.co/AHt2cJZw3i — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 14, 2021

Timeline: How Did We Get Here?

On July 29, Republican Gov. Abbott issued a new executive order making it harder for local officials to require anyone wear face coverings.

Jenkins, a Democrat, required masks in defiance of Abbott's executive order at the Dallas County Commissioners Court on Aug. 3.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton said Jenkin's order violates Executive Order GA-38 and state law.

On Aug. 9, Jenkins filed a temporary restraining order and declaratory judgment "seeking to hold portions of GA 38 regarding mask mandates unenforceable."

The next day a judge ruled in favor of Jenkins. In her ruling, 116th Civil District Court Judge Tonya Parker wrote, "immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage will result" if Jenkins cannot mandate mitigation measures against COVID-19.

The Fifth District Court of Appeals ruled that "the Governor's power to suspend certain laws and rules… does not include the power to suspend the [Texas Disaster] Act's grant of authority to mayors and county judges to declare and manage local disasters."

The Dallas County Mask mandate took effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The temporary restraining order expires Aug. 24.