Apartment fire in Fort Worth leaves 3 injured, 25 displaced on Christmas Eve

An investigation is underway following an apartment complex fire on Christmas Eve in Fort Worth that left over a dozen people displaced and three injured, including a firefighter.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 600 block of King George Drive just before 8 p.m. Sunday after reports of a fire.

Officials said upon arrival at the apartment complex, they observed smoke emanating from one of the units. Firefighters found two people inside the burning apartment and successfully rescued them.

The rescued victims, who were in critical condition, were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals.

Fort Worth Fire said while fighting the blaze, a firefighter injured their knee and was taken to Harris downtown for evaluation.

As a result of the fire, 16 units were damaged, and 25 people were displaced. The fire department said its Arson and Bomb team is looking into what caused the incident.