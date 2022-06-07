Apartment Fire Forces 120 Residents Out of Their Homes: Irving Fire

An overnight apartment fire forced 120 residents out of their homes according to the Irving Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the Bentwood Apartments in the 800 block of S. Nursey Road around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The Irving Fire Department says dozens of fire trucks were sent to the scene and everyone was evacuated. The fire moved quickly through the two-story complex and firefighters moved to defensive mode after making sure everyone was out safe.

Firefighters got the fire under control just before 3:30 a.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews continue to clean up and sort through the debris as investigators look for the cause of the fire.

Residents displaced by the fire are being housed at the Senter Park Recreation Center and the Red Cross has been called in to help.