Apartment Fire Forces 11 People Out of Their Home on Christmas Eve

An apartment fire in Fort Worth on Friday night forced 11 people out of their home on Christmas Eve.

The fire broke out at a two-story house that had been converted into apartments in the 2500 block of Prospect Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

One person was hurt when they jumped from a second story to safety, but they are expected to be okay.

The Red Cross is now assisting the 11 people who were displaced.

So far, investigators do not know what started the fire.