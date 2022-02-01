Apartment Building Consumed by 2-Alarm Fire in Fort Worth

Fort Worth firefighters are battling a large 2-alarm fire at the 1505 Exchange Apartments Tuesday morning.

Flames and black smoke were seen shooting from one of the two-story buildings at the community on the 1700 block of Homedale Drive at about 10:30 a.m.

At about 10:45 a.m., the department tweeted they'd called for a second alarm to assist in fighting the fire.

The community is near the intersection of Ederville Road and Sandy Lane, south of Interstate 30 in East Fort Worth.

While Texas Sky Ranger was overhead, several residents were seen standing outside but were not receiving medical treatment. So far, no injuries have been reported.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire or how many residents have been impacted by the blaze.