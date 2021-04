A Fort Worth nonprofit has been awarded $10,000 for anti-racism education community workshops.

The Alliance Child and Family Services (ACFS) was awarded the grant from the North Texas Community Foundation. ACFS is now looking for groups and organizations to gift this service to.

There will be 12 separate workshops targeted to particular groups and three, four-week small group intense training sessions to help local citizens and leaders make their communities more inclusive.