Another North Texas city moves to a 4-day work week. Forney said the new hours start on Oct. 2

The city of Forney said it's moving to a four-day workweek this October.

The Forney City Council approved the new schedule last week. This means the city will shift its operating hours to 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The city said the purpose is to improve resident convenience and make it a more accommodating work environment for employees.

"Our city council is dedicated to fostering a positive workplace culture for city employees. We view the transition to a four-day workweek as a creative method to enhance convenience and accessibility for our residents. This shift also presents a budget-neutral strategy to maintain competitiveness, enhance recruitment, and bolster retention," remarked Mayor Jason Roberson in a statement provided by the city. "In addition, there are extra advantages like potential savings in utility and fuel expenses."

7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday and closed on Friday

• City Hall (Utility Billing)

• Community Development/Engineering/Public Works

• Economic Development

• Parks and Recreation Administration

• Municipal Court

• Police Administration

• Fire Administration

This will not impact emergency on-call services like police, fire, or public works. Those departments will still operate 24 hours a day.

The city said people will still have access to online services to pay water bills, apply for permits and report city issues.

Just recently the city of Farmers Branch moved to a four-day workweek to be competitive in the job market and to retain and attract top employees.