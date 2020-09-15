Dallas

Another Milestone for El Fenix

Restaurant celebrates 102 years -- and surviving two pandemics

By Kristi Nelson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The sign out front of the flagship El Fenix restaurant in Uptown Dallas proudly proclaims "We Are Back."  

Still here, after surviving wars, recessions -- and not one, but two pandemics -- the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak the year it opened, and the one we’re in now.  

"I think truly the reason we are standing where we are today it's just our legacy,” said Stephen Chambers, COO of El Fenix.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 14

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

mosquito spraying 13 mins ago

Dallas County HHS Plans Mosquito Spraying This Week in Sunnyvale After Positive West Nile Virus Tests

“We put people first, we've never changed the recipe, our food is made from scratch. We honor every guest that comes in -- that has kept us where we are today," said Chambers.  

Miguel "Mike" Martinez opened El Fenix in Dallas back in 1918.

He chose the --The Phoenix -- to signify turning setbacks into assets.  

Two years ago, at the restaurant's 100th anniversary, we spoke to Mike's son, Alfred, who was then 94 years old.  

"We have customers who have been coming here for years and years and their kids grow up and they grow up and get old and pass away and their kids and family still come here,” Martinez said.

This article tagged under:

DallasUptown DallasEl Fenix
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us