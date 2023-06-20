Another day with ‘Excessive Heat Warning' in North Texas

On Tuesday, the heat index in North Texas was in the 'Excessive Heat Warning' zone for yet another day, with 'feels like' temperatures soaring over 100 degrees.

"I've learned to deal with it," valet supervisor Oscar Lopez said.

Lopez is a valet outside Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas.

'I drink water, stay under this umbrella, or if I really have to, I go between the double doors right there and just cool off," Lopez said.

A few blocks away, construction crews worked in the afternoon heat, wearing wide-brim hats and layers of clothing to protect them from the sun. Their cooler, filled with water and Gatorade sat on the sidewalk, ready for breaks.

Preparing for the heat is key. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is an average of 702 heat-related deaths every year in the United States.

"I'm just gonna try and do what I know to do; stay out of it as much as possible," Roger Russell, who ministers to people experiencing homelessness, said. "Right now I'm in the shade and I'm gonna stay in the shade until I make my next move!"

The 'Excessive Heat Warning' continues through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.