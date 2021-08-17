Richardson

Anonymous Richardson Resident Wins $1 Million in Scratch-Off

texas-lottery-scratch-off
Texas Lottery Commission / Getty Images

One lucky Richardson resident won $1 million in a scratch ticket game.

The Texas Lottery Commission said Tuesday that the winner claimed their million-dollar winning prize in the scratch ticket game "Diamond White 7s."

The winning ticket was purchased at the Richardson gas station Bains Brothers Petroleum #6, located at 591 West Campbell Road.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

Texas is one of 11 states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous when a $1 million or more winning ticket is purchased in their state.

