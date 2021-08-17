Anonymous Richardson Resident Wins $1 Million in Scratch-Off

One lucky Richardson resident won $1 million in a scratch ticket game.

The Texas Lottery Commission said Tuesday that the winner claimed their million-dollar winning prize in the scratch ticket game "Diamond White 7s."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Richardson gas station Bains Brothers Petroleum #6, located at 591 West Campbell Road.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

Texas is one of 11 states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous when a $1 million or more winning ticket is purchased in their state.