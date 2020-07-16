back to school

Annual Tarrant County Back to School Roundup Goes Drive-Thru, Registration Open

By Larry Collins

Getty

The Tarrant County Back to School roundup will look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

The annual event that gives school supplies to approximately 10,000 students will be drive-thru this year.

Families have until July 24 to pre-register.

School supplies will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Tarrant County College South campus at 5301 Campus Drive.

Families must bring:

  • Valid photo identification.
  • Proof of Tarrant County residency (May, June or July 2020 utility bill showing applicant’s name and current address).
  • Proof of income (must meet 2020 federal income poverty guidelines).

This article tagged under:

back to schoolcoronavirusTarrant County
