Annual Tarrant County Back to School Roundup Goes Drive-Thru, Registration Open

The Tarrant County Back to School roundup will look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

The annual event that gives school supplies to approximately 10,000 students will be drive-thru this year.

Families have until July 24 to pre-register.

School supplies will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Tarrant County College South campus at 5301 Campus Drive.

Families must bring: