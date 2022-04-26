Dallas

Annual ‘No Place Like Home' Fundraiser to Support Dallas Shelter's Programs

Organizers hope to raise $200,000 for food, shelter, and supportive programs at Austin Street Center in Dallas

By Noelle Walker

The Austin Street Center in Dallas helps people who are experiencing homelessness and this week, there is a fundraiser scheduled to help the shelter.
The Austin Street Center in Dallas is gearing up for its seventh annual No Place Like Home fundraiser in Klyde Warren Park Thursday night.

"We're hoping to raise over $200,000," said Katy Hall, who is the chair of the No Place Like Home Event. "And I hope that it helps transition the clients of Austin Street from homelessness to independence."

Events like No Place Like Home account for more than one-third of Austin Street's budget for food, shelter and programs.

"We've seen new faces, new people," said Daniel Roby, Austin Street Center CEO. "We have teachers who are here. We have PhDs who come here. We have folks who have been stockbrokers...and they find themselves in a rough situation."

Roby said the pandemic and rising housing costs have added to the homeless population, which has increased by 30% in Dallas.

"Dallas is often a tale of two cities," Roby explained. "Those that have means and resources, and those that don't."

In June, Austin Street Center will open a new facility across the street from its old building. The Austin Street Center's Community Engagement Center is twice the size, with a commercial kitchen onsite. It was funded with private donations.

A double-size Austin Street Center is soon to open in Dallas as part of expanding the puzzle of services and facilities for homeless people.

"There are so many caring people in our city," Roby said. "And those people have made sure that it doesn't just matter that you live; it matters how you live."

Tickets are still available for the No Place Like Home event on Thursday. More information is available online here.

