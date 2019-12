Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children transformed into a scene from "Candyland" on Saturday.

The annual Cookies and Castles, organized by the Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Delta Delta hosted hundreds of families and boasted 6,000 pounds of candy.

Kids spent the day decorating gingerbread houses and gingerbread men for a good cause. Now in it's 12th year, the event has raised more than $500,000 for the hospital's prosthetic department.