Animals Moved to Safety After Flooding in Fort Worth

Rescue teams in Fort Worth moved various breeds of animals to safety after flood waters endangered them at the Trinity River Farm and Equestrian Center.

A staffer told NBC 5 that she and her team rescued seventeen goats, a pregnant donkey, a miniature pony, two ranch dogs and two horses.

Rescue teams showed up and helped them get all the animals up to the highest point of the ranch.

"It was pretty intense, pretty scary -- I was carrying a goat with my boots full of water and I'm full of water so it was really hard and challenging to get these animals to safety in a fast manner with less manpower but once Vinny showed up he got the tractor and we used that tractor to load those goats up and bring them to safety," said Kara Backus of the Trinity River Farm & Equestrian Center.