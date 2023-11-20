Animal welfare community remembers advocate who dies in crash

A wave of grief is being felt across the North Texas animal welfare community. 50-year-old animal advocate Amanda Smith died last week after a semi crossed a barrier on the interstate, causing several crashes and multiple injuries.

Now there’s a renewed commitment to continue the work Smith was so dedicated to.

A photo of Smith holding a cat represents what so many people remember about her; someone with a deep love for endangered animals. Maura Davies is VP of marketing and communication for the SPCA of Texas. She said the loss is felt among rescue groups throughout the state.

“I don’t even know how to start to count the number of hours she gave volunteering for various different organizations across the metroplex,” Davies said. “Everything that we do, Amanda exemplified that so beautifully.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Smith, a lifelong animal advocate, was injured last week and later died after the driver of a semi hit the center barrier on Interstate 30 in Mesquite. The semi flipped, hitting multiple vehicles. It wasn’t a surprise to find out Smith was transporting cats at the time.

“She helped us transport nearly 4,000 cats since Jan. 2022,” said Davies. “Her day began at 4 a.m. She had 15 different cat colonies that she cared for, she helped over 100 cats just recently during trap, neuter, return efforts.”

The list of organizations, shelters, and rescue groups Smith volunteered with stretches across counties in North Texas.

The president of Plano-based rescue organization, Cat Matchers, released a statement that reads in part:

“The rescue community lost a passionate advocate, tireless volunteer, and good friend. She touched so many lives and so many rescue groups and individuals. She saved and bettered the lives of countless cats. We are devastated at her passing.”

“She touched so many lives and so many rescue groups and individuals. She saved and bettered the lives of countless cats…. Amanda touched so many through Cat Matchers but also worked with many individual rescuers as well as people needing help. This is where her loss will be felt tremendously.”

“Many don't understand the rescue world. Most think that groups are large and have lots of resources. But that is not the case at all. A significant amount of the rescue groups in the DFW area are small to medium-sized groups of volunteers.”

“Amanda touched so many through Cat Matchers but also worked with many individual rescuers as well as people needing help. She was heavily involved in the TNR/Community cat circles. This is where her loss will be felt tremendously.”

On social media, the comments are pouring in, a reflection of a devastating loss.

“She did the work of so many people,” said Davies. “She would always push herself to help just one more cat. What a beautiful life she led, and it’s gone way too soon.

There’s no additional information on the two other people transported to the hospital after the wreck. The cats involved in the crash were taken in by the SPCA and other rescue organizations.