Angry Driver Plowed Into Crowd Leaving Fort Worth Bar, Victim Says

A woman injured by a car outside a Fort Worth bar early Tuesday said the driver seemed angry and intentionally drove in a crowd at closing time.

“It just happened so quick,” Tina Vejsiri said. “I guess we just happened to be in the middle of it."

Vejsiri and a friend were leaving the Concrete Cowboy bar in the trendy West 7th Street area about 2 a.m. when a car screeched up and hit them.

She was struck on her foot and leg.

Her friend, Amanda Ponce, a mother of four, is still in the hospital with two broken legs and a broken jaw.

"He could have killed a couple people there,” Vejsiri said. “He could have killed my friend."

She said it was no accident.

"He just started plowing at everybody,” she said.

He was angry at the bar's bouncers for telling him to leave, she said.

"And he just got so frustrated he was trying to take his anger out on them,” Vejsiri said. “He happened to miss them because they were running away and he happened to hit us."

Police caught up with the driver, Moises Salinas, nearby and arrested him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Concrete Cowboy declined to comment.

Salinas could not be reached.

"He should really go to jail for a time because that's not cool,” Vejsiri said. “We were trying to walk to the car, go home, we had a great night."