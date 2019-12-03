‘Angels’ Found in North Texas Man’s Tree

The man was chopping down the tree after a bad storm when he made his discovery

Man finds angels in tree - pics cleared for all NBC platforms
Michael Chandler

A North Texas man found something unusual while cutting down part of a tree recently. 

Michael Chandler, of Cleburne, said a tree in his front yard was in danger of falling after a bad storm, so he decided to remove it. 

After his sawed off one of the limbs, he noticed what appeared to be a silhouette of an "angel" in the center.

As Chandler continued to use his saw, more angel markings were shown in the wood, with wings and sounding trumpets. 

Christmas miracle, maybe?

