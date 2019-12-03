‘Angels’ Found in North Texas Man’s Tree

A North Texas man found something unusual while cutting down part of a tree recently.
Michael Chandler, of Cleburne, said a tree in his front yard was in danger of falling after a bad storm, so he decided to remove it.
After his sawed off one of the limbs, he noticed what appeared to be a silhouette of an "angel" in the center.
As Chandler continued to use his saw, more angel markings were shown in the wood, with wings and sounding trumpets.
Christmas miracle, maybe?