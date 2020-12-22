Angela Richardson-Woods Appointed as McKinney City Council Member, First Black Woman to Serve on the Council

The McKinney City Council has appointed Angela Richardson-Woods to fill the District 1 seat left vacant following the recall vote of La'Shadion Shemwell in November.

She is the first Black woman to sit on the McKinney City Council and will hold the position until the elections in May 2021.

Richardson-Woods is a current board member of the McKinney Community Development Corporation, and she has more than 25 years of experience in rural community development as a Community Program Specialist with the USDA Rural Development Agency where she administers the Water and Environmental and Community Facilities Programs in North Texas, the City of McKinney said.

According to the City of McKinney, she is also active in organizations that serve the McKinney and Collin County communities, including the Collin County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Far North Dallas Chapter of Jack and Jill of America; and the Collin County Branch of the NAACP.

Richardson-Woods received her bachelor's degree in Agriculture Economics and a master's degree in Community Development from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas.

She lives in McKinney with her two daughters.

Richardson-Woods is replacing Pastor Christopher "Chris" Thornton who was appointed to the District 1 seat in early December.

It was determined last week that Thornton was ineligible to serve since he lived outside the district's boundaries, the City of McKinney said.