An Anonymous Corsicana Resident Won $1 Million in A Scratch-Off

Texas is one of 11 states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous when a $1 million or more winning ticket is purchased in their state

One lucky Corsciana resident won $1 million dollars in a scratch ticket game.

The Texas Lottery Commission said Wednesday that the winner claimed their top prize winning ticket of $1 million in the scratch ticket game "$1,000,000 Extreme Cash."

The winning ticket was purchased at the Brookshire Food Store located at 800 North Main Suite in Corsicana, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

