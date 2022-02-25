DallasNews.com

The Dallas Morning News Names New Managing Editor

The exterior of the Dallas Morning News building in the old Dallas Public Library, Wednesday, November 29, 2017.
Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Morning News has named Tampa Bay Times senior editor Amy Hollyfield its new managing editor, the newspaper reported Thursday.

Hollyfield, 51, will succeed Keith Campbell, who retired in December after 31 years with the daily. She will oversee day-to-day newsroom operations and report to executive editor Katrice Hardy when she takes up her duties next month.

In 20 years at the Times, Hollyfield rose from copy editor and page designer to senior deputy editor. She helped launch the fact-checking website PolitiFact in 2007.

The Michigan native also reported for the website, which tracked down every available public record tied to Barack Obama's citizenship. That reporting won a Pulitzer Prize for national reporting.

Previously, she served as sports editor at the Miami Herald.

