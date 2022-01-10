Amid Omicron, North Texas Schools Report Cancellations, Bus Delays Monday Morning

Several North Texas school districts are starting the workweek by navigating the effects of the latest COVID-19 surge.

Rio Vista ISD

In a letter to parents, the Rio Vista ISD in Johnston County announced it was closing its campuses Monday and Tuesday due to the number of teacher absences. The district said the decision was made after receiving the results of a staff COVID-19 testing event and the lack of substitutes.

A drive-thru COVID-19 test center will be open Tuesday at the district's middle school. Students and staff can be tested between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Buildings in the district were being cleaned and masks would be made available. Lunches were also made available for pickup by request.

School Bus Delays

The Garland ISD said multiple school bus routes were being delayed Monday morning "due to several absences," according to announcements posted on social media.

The district asked parents to call 972-494-8530 to report any delays in pickup.

The Plano ISD also reported "significant delays across several bus routes" Monday morning. Plano ISD schools resumed classes for the spring semester on Wednesday.