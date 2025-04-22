Amid graduation season, students weigh in on transition between high school and beyond

As graduation season soon kicks off across North Texas, thousands of high school seniors are preparing to turn their tassels and take that next step into adulthood.

But for many, the path forward is lined with growing uncertainties.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Across the country, economic instability, job market shifts, and questions about the value of a traditional four-year degree are reshaping how young people view higher education.

And while Texas is seeing some signs of recovery post-pandemic, the challenges remain real for the Class of 2025.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"You have to really be aware with yourself and just be confident in yourself for sure,” said Kennedy Hale, who was in those shoes last year as a graduating high school senior. “Because it’s not knowing what could happen next."

Nationwide, freshman college enrollment dropped by 5% in Fall 2024, according to data released in the fall by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center — the steepest decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

But in Texas, the outlook is slightly more optimistic. Enrollment at public colleges and universities across the Lone Star State has started to rebound.

This comes after an enrollment drop was recorded between 2019 and 2021, due to the pandemic.

According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, public universities and two-year colleges in Texas saw a bump in enrollment numbers starting in Fall 2023, with an overall 3.6% increase in fall-to-fall enrollment, with almost 1.45 million students enrolled in Fall 2024, up from 1.4 million in Fall 2023.

Those numbers are now surpassing pre-pandemic enrollment levels for universities while two-year colleges are steadily climbing back, according to a data science report published by Texas A&M University in March.

TAMU TAMU

These small gains are prompting state higher education leaders to call for bigger reforms to continue the enrollment boost, including tuition-free programs for lower-income families, like those recently announced by schools in the University of Texas System.

The push is part of a broader statewide goal to ensure that 60% of Texans hold a degree or postsecondary credential by the year 2030.

Still, students say they’re feeling the weight of uncertainty as they make decisions about their futures.

Hale, now a freshman psychology major at UT Arlington, knows what it’s like to question the next step. She graduated from an online learning program in Mansfield, a setup that became her new normal during the pandemic.

“I remember being in those shoes, and I was terrified,” she said of being a high school senior near graduation a year ago. I had no idea where I even wanted to go to college at this point. But that's OK, because it is so true that it will work out. No matter what you decide to do, and no matter if you decide to take a gap year, decide to jump into a community college, go far away, work, or do whatever you need to do – it is totally up to you. And that is what is best for you."

Kennedy Hale Kennedy Hale

Hale encourages students to embrace the uncertainty and stay grounded in their own goals.

"You just need to cherish what you have right now and just make sure that you're doing the best that you can do," she said. "Just stay confident within yourself and know that it's OK to choose what's best for you because not everybody is meant for the same path. Everybody has their own path."

That message rings true for Alexzander Chambers, a freshman at Tarrant County College enrolled in the TCC T3 Program — an initiative that supports and empowers students with academic, social, and financial resources throughout their educational journey.

Chambers, a Lamar High School graduate, is studying mechanical engineering with an eye on the evolving world of artificial intelligence and automation.

Alexzander Chambers Alexzander Chambers

“We know AI is going to progress, so get a job that you know is going to be there when you finish,” he said. “Try to focus on your path and don’t try to focus on everyone else’s.”

Chambers wants to enter the engineering program at UT Arlington once he completes his associate's degree at TCC. Programs like T3 are part of a broader effort across Texas to create more flexible, affordable options for students who might otherwise face barriers to continuing their education.

According to a report posted in December, the Texas Workforce Commission projects strong growth in sectors like health care, advanced manufacturing, and IT — areas where both four-year degrees and technical certifications can lead to high-paying jobs.