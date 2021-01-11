American Red Cross

American Red Cross to Host Three Blood Drives Wednesday

American Red Cross 1200
NBCConnecticut.com

The American Red Cross says there is currently a need for blood donors, so the organization is hosting three different blood drives on Wednesday, January 13.

The blood drives will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following location:

  • American Red Cross Dallas Office | 2055 Kendall Drive, Dallas, TX 75235
  • Billy Bob's "Club 81" | 2525 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, TX 76164
  • Dallas Stars | 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034

The Red Cross says "As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma - leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product. Additionally, the traditional decline in blood donations during the winter months comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic."

The Red Cross says appointments are still available, and you can schedule one by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

American Red Cross
