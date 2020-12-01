American Red Cross Teams Up With Dickey's Barbecue Pit to Host December Blood Drive

Dickey's Barbecue Pit and the American Red Cross have announced a December partnership to help maintain a stable blood supply this holiday season.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donations usually decline from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day as people get busy with holiday activities and travel.

The Red Cross said donors are needed to help ensure a stable blood supply for patients throughout the winter months.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, all who come to donate at a Red Cross blood drive will receive a certificate for a free Dickey's Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich, the Red Cross said.

"Giving back is part of the fabric of our restaurants and we're proud to partner with a fellow community touchstone in the American Red Cross to encourage folks to help save a life this holiday season," Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., said.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit is hosting a mobile blood drive at its location on 2525 Wycliff Avenue in Dallas on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to kick off the partnership.

To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

"We're grateful to community partners, like Dickey's Barbecue Pit, who help us thank our blood donors," Brian Moeschler, Red Cross regional donor services executive, said. "Giving blood can be a great way to celebrate your good health while helping to save lives during this difficult time."

The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. According to the Red Cross, these antibody tests will help to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity, and the Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, the Red Cross said.