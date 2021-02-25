American Red Cross, Southfork Ranch Hold Blood Drive Sunday

Southfork Ranch is partnering with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive on Sunday.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southfork Ranch in The Lone Star Atrium.

Southfork Ranch, the site made famous in the various versions of the TV show Dallas, is located at 3700 Hogge Drive in Parker.

Each donor will need to be tested for COVID-19 and is required to follow safety protocols such as wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines.

American Red Cross ensures that they will provide sanitizer and increased enhanced disinfection for the event too.

Donors who participate will receive a free Southfork Ranch tour pass ($16 value) to use within one year as well as a $5 Amazon gift card.

Donors will be required to register in advance, and as of now each spot is full.

Parking will be free of charge.

Individuals seeking more information can visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RedCross.