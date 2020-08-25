American Red Cross North Texas Deploys Volunteers Ahead of Hurricane Laura

The American Red Cross has deployed supplies and disaster workers in preparation for Hurricane Laura.

The storm will hit the Gulf Coast beginning Tuesday, and the American Red Cross has pre-positioned relief supplies and readied more than 400 trained disaster workers to provide emergency shelter to those in need.

The Red Cross said it is working closely with community partners and emergency officials to provide aid if necessary.

According to the Red Cross, more than 10 Red Cross North Texas workers are supporting the response efforts before the storm, and the organization anticipates that additional workers to be requested in the coming days.

Additional support will be provided virtually to assist with casework, logistics, data entry, disaster mental health, and more, the American Red Cross said.

The Red Cross is following guidance from CDC and public health authorities in order to keep people safe.

Additional precautions have been put in place, including face coverings and health screenings. More shelters will be opened, but they will house fewer people than normal so that social distancing protocols can be maintained.

Hurricane Laura is expected to bring heavy rain to the Florida Keys, then turn toward the Gulf Coast. On Wednesday, Laura could produce up to 15 inches of rain in areas near the Texas and Louisiana border and into the Mississippi Valley.

To prepare for the storm, the Red Cross urges everyone to build an emergency kit, develop an emergency plan, and stay informed.

Real-time information about the storm, shelter locations, and hurricane safety tips are available on the free Red Cross Emergency app. Information is also available at redcross.org/prepare.