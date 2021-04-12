American Red Cross, Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas Host Blood Drive Honoring Liver Transplant Survivor

The American Red Cross and Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas are hosting a blood drive in Grapevine on Friday in honor of liver transplant survivor Tina Bartolucci.

In September of 2018, Bartolucci, the Keller office manager at Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas, was diagnosed with acute liver failure.

After receiving her diagnosis, Bartolucci was told to proceed immediately to the emergency room, Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas said.

Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas said Bartolucci's liver began to rapidly decline, and she was informed she would need a transplant within 24 hours to survive.

According to Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas, a liver became available.

After the transplant, Bartolucci realized that while her life was saved, that meant a stranger lost theirs, Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas said.

"While I will never be able to thank that person, I will always be grateful for their gift of life," Bartolucci said. "After this experience, I am a huge advocate of donating life."

Bartolucci is partnering with her Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas family in encouraging people to donate blood for patients in need.

The blood drive will be held at 2421 Ira East Woods Avenue, Suite 100, in Grapevine from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 16.