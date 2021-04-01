American Jobs Act Could Help Improve the Texas Power Grid

President Joe Biden's two-trillion dollar American jobs acts doesn't stop at transportation.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told NBC 5 Political Reporter Julie Fine there's money earmarked to enhance power and energy sources, including the Texas power grid, which failed during the February winter storm.

"One of the things that's in this plan is a vision for supporting winterization or weatherization of power resources which was part of the issue in Texas. Texas wouldn't be any more or less likely than the rest of America to have a chance to get these funds even though there are a lot of different ways that the grids are organized and certainly there is a unique one there in Texas," said Buttigieg.

President Biden's plan also includes projects like the high-speed rail between Dallas and Houston.

Buttigieg said that it makes sense economically and from a climate perspective.

"Texans ought to have just as good trains as people do in China or Japan or Europe. There's no reason we shouldn't anywhere in this country, and Texas ought to be part of that vision," said Buttigeg.

