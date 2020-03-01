AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines to Waive Change Fees for Trips Purchased March 1-16

american airlines AA new livery
American Airlines

American Airlines will waive change fees up to two weeks prior to travel for passengers who buy tickets between March 1 and March 16, the airline said Sunday.

In an email to customers, the Fort Worth-based American Airlines wrote it realized "customers are thinking carefully about purchasing future business trips and vacation." It did not mention coronavirus in the statement.

On the travel alerts page of American Airlines' website there are travel alerts related to coronavirus for several destinations in Italy and a disclaimer about United States entry requirements for people who have visited China or Iran in the last 14 days.

This article tagged under:

AMERICAN AIRLINESFort Worthcoronavirus
